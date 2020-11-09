US-Pres-SumA,100

The Associated Press

164,205 of 170,228 precincts – 96 percent

x-Joe Biden, Dem 76,326,728 – 51 percent

Donald Trump, GOP 71,430,430 – 48 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,761,398 – 1 percent

Howie Hawkins, Grn 361,960 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente, ALP 75,611 – 0 percent

Gloria La Riva, PSL 71,950 – 0 percent

Kanye West, Ind 64,363 – 0 percent

Don Blankenship, CST 57,643 – 0 percent

Brock Pierce, PEC 43,664 – 0 percent

Brian Carroll, ASP 22,116 – 0 percent

None of these candidates, NPD 13,376 – 0 percent

Alyson Kennedy, SWP 6,700 – 0 percent

Bill Hammons, Uty 6,014 – 0 percent

Jade Simmons, Oth 5,279 – 0 percent

Jerome Segal, BdR 5,209 – 0 percent

Dario Hunter, Prg 5,126 – 0 percent

Phil Collins, Ind 4,640 – 0 percent

Joe McHugh, Una 2,515 – 0 percent

Mark Charles, Una 1,942 – 0 percent

Sheila Tittle, CST 1,790 – 0 percent

Jesse Ventura, Grn 1,528 – 0 percent

C.L. Gammon, Ind 1,459 – 0 percent

J.R. Myers, Oth 1,366 – 0 percent

H. Brooke Paige, Ind 1,157 – 0 percent

President Boddie, Oth 1,125 – 0 percent

Christopher LaFontaine, Ind 850 – 0 percent

Kyle Kopitke, IAP 794 – 0 percent

Tom Hoefling, Oth 668 – 0 percent

Ricki King, Oth 551 – 0 percent

Princess Jacob-Fambro, Una 470 – 0 percent

Blake Huber, AVP 403 – 0 percent

Richard Duncan, Ind 213 – 0 percent

Joseph Kishore, SEP 187 – 0 percent

Jordan Scott, Una 168 – 0 percent

Gary Swing, Oth 142 – 0 percent

Keith McCormic, Oth 123 – 0 percent

Zachary Scalf, Ind 31 – 0 percent

