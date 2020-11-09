CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US OKs emergency use of antibody drug | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Home » Government News » US-Pres-SumA,100

US-Pres-SumA,100

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

164,205 of 170,228 precincts – 96 percent

x-Joe Biden, Dem 76,326,728 – 51 percent

Donald Trump, GOP 71,430,430 – 48 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,761,398 – 1 percent

Howie Hawkins, Grn 361,960 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente, ALP 75,611 – 0 percent

Gloria La Riva, PSL 71,950 – 0 percent

Kanye West, Ind 64,363 – 0 percent

Don Blankenship, CST 57,643 – 0 percent

Brock Pierce, PEC 43,664 – 0 percent

Brian Carroll, ASP 22,116 – 0 percent

None of these candidates, NPD 13,376 – 0 percent

Alyson Kennedy, SWP 6,700 – 0 percent

Bill Hammons, Uty 6,014 – 0 percent

Jade Simmons, Oth 5,279 – 0 percent

Jerome Segal, BdR 5,209 – 0 percent

Dario Hunter, Prg 5,126 – 0 percent

Phil Collins, Ind 4,640 – 0 percent

Joe McHugh, Una 2,515 – 0 percent

Mark Charles, Una 1,942 – 0 percent

Sheila Tittle, CST 1,790 – 0 percent

Jesse Ventura, Grn 1,528 – 0 percent

C.L. Gammon, Ind 1,459 – 0 percent

J.R. Myers, Oth 1,366 – 0 percent

H. Brooke Paige, Ind 1,157 – 0 percent

President Boddie, Oth 1,125 – 0 percent

Christopher LaFontaine, Ind 850 – 0 percent

Kyle Kopitke, IAP 794 – 0 percent

Tom Hoefling, Oth 668 – 0 percent

Ricki King, Oth 551 – 0 percent

Princess Jacob-Fambro, Una 470 – 0 percent

Blake Huber, AVP 403 – 0 percent

Richard Duncan, Ind 213 – 0 percent

Joseph Kishore, SEP 187 – 0 percent

Jordan Scott, Una 168 – 0 percent

Gary Swing, Oth 142 – 0 percent

Keith McCormic, Oth 123 – 0 percent

Zachary Scalf, Ind 31 – 0 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up