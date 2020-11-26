US-Pres-SumA,100

The Associated Press

169,788 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Joe Biden, Dem 80,063,589 – 51 percent

Donald Trump, GOP 73,904,195 – 47 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,855,628 – 1 percent

Howie Hawkins, Grn 391,738 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente, ALP 87,788 – 0 percent

Gloria La Riva, PSL 83,780 – 0 percent

Kanye West, Ind 66,281 – 0 percent

Don Blankenship, CST 59,888 – 0 percent

Brock Pierce, PEC 46,722 – 0 percent

Brian Carroll, ASP 23,594 – 0 percent

None of these candidates, NPD 14,079 – 0 percent

Alyson Kennedy, SWP 6,775 – 0 percent

Bill Hammons, Uty 6,647 – 0 percent

Jerome Segal, BdR 5,949 – 0 percent

Dario Hunter, Prg 5,366 – 0 percent

Jade Simmons, Oth 5,280 – 0 percent

Phil Collins, Ind 4,834 – 0 percent

Joe McHugh, Una 2,843 – 0 percent

Jesse Ventura, Grn 2,664 – 0 percent

Mark Charles, Una 2,011 – 0 percent

Sheila Tittle, CST 1,806 – 0 percent

C.L. Gammon, Ind 1,475 – 0 percent

J.R. Myers, Oth 1,372 – 0 percent

H. Brooke Paige, Ind 1,175 – 0 percent

President Boddie, Oth 1,125 – 0 percent

Christopher LaFontaine, Ind 856 – 0 percent

Kyle Kopitke, IAP 815 – 0 percent

Tom Hoefling, Oth 668 – 0 percent

Ricki King, Oth 546 – 0 percent

Princess Jacob-Fambro, Una 495 – 0 percent

Blake Huber, AVP 409 – 0 percent

Richard Duncan, Ind 213 – 0 percent

Joseph Kishore, SEP 196 – 0 percent

Jordan Scott, Una 175 – 0 percent

Gary Swing, Oth 141 – 0 percent

Keith McCormic, Oth 126 – 0 percent

Zachary Scalf, Ind 29 – 0 percent

