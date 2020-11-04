US-Pres-Sum,100

ELECTION NEWS: DC election results 2020 | Maryland election results 2020 | Virginia election results 2020
The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 2:20 AM

144,740 of 170,228 precincts – 85 percent

Biden 66,108,632 – 50 percent

Has won 19 states including the District of Columbia

with 225 ev.

Leads in 3 states with 17 ev.

Trump 64,416,211 – 49 percent

Has won 23 states with 213 ev.

Leads in 6 states with 80 ev.

Others 2,134,429 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

