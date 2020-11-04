US-Pres-Sum,100

144,740 of 170,228 precincts – 85 percent
Biden 66,108,632 – 50 percent
Has won 19 states including the District of Columbia
with 225 ev.
Leads in 3 states with 17 ev.
Trump 64,416,211 – 49 percent
Has won 23 states with 213 ev.
Leads in 6 states with 80 ev.
Others 2,134,429 – 2 percent
Has won 0 states with 0 ev.
Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.
Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from
the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
