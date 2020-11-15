US-Pres-Sum,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Unprecedented surge’ in cases possible after Thanksgiving | Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | Latest coronavirus test results
The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 12:50 PM

167,879 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 78,662,927 – 51 percent

Has won 25 states including the District of Columbia

with 290 ev.

Leads in 1 state with 16 ev.

Trump 72,936,633 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,631,221 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

