US-Pres-Sum,100

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 8:50 AM

166,714 of 170,228 precincts – 98 percent

x-Biden 77,492,385 – 51 percent

Has won 25 states including the District of Columbia

with 290 ev.

Leads in 1 state with 16 ev.

Trump 72,309,171 – 47 percent

Has won 24 states with 217 ev.

Leads in 1 state with 15 ev.

Others 2,583,836 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

