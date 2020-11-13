US-Pres-Sum,100

The Associated Press

166,714 of 170,228 precincts – 98 percent x-Biden 77,492,385 – 51 percent Has won 25 states including the District of…

Listen now to WTOP News

166,714 of 170,228 precincts – 98 percent

x-Biden 77,492,385 – 51 percent

Has won 25 states including the District of Columbia

with 290 ev.

Leads in 1 state with 16 ev.

Trump 72,309,171 – 47 percent

Has won 24 states with 217 ev.

Leads in 1 state with 15 ev.

Others 2,583,836 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.