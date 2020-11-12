US-Pres-Sum,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Charles Co. weighs tougher restrictions | Latest results across the region
The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 7:20 AM

165,921 of 170,228 precincts – 97 percent

x-Biden 77,170,769 – 51 percent

Has won 25 states including the District of Columbia

with 290 ev.

Leads in 1 state with 16 ev.

Trump 72,057,511 – 47 percent

Has won 24 states with 217 ev.

Leads in 1 state with 15 ev.

Others 2,568,038 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

