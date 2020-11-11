US-Pres-Sum,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 10:20 AM

165,473 of 170,228 precincts – 97 percent

x-Biden 76,997,481 – 51 percent

Has won 25 states including the District of Columbia

with 290 ev.

Leads in 1 state with 16 ev.

Trump 71,926,263 – 47 percent

Has won 23 states with 214 ev.

Leads in 2 states with 18 ev.

Others 2,558,908 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

