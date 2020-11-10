CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | DC-area restaurants seek outdoor heaters
Home » Government News » US-Pres-Sum,100

US-Pres-Sum,100

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 8:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

164,315 of 170,228 precincts – 97 percent

x-Biden 76,344,447 – 51 percent

Has won 25 states including the District of Columbia

with 290 ev.

Leads in 1 state with 16 ev.

Trump 71,444,758 – 48 percent

Has won 23 states with 214 ev.

Leads in 2 states with 18 ev.

Others 2,523,187 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

VHA cuts FOIA backlog in half, thanks to telework infrastructure

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up