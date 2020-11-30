CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » Government News » US-Pres-Sum,100

US-Pres-Sum,100

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 12:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

169,796 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 80,193,814 – 51 percent

Has won 26 states including the District of Columbia

with 306 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Trump 73,945,978 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,686,706 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Continuing resolution just one of many pressing issues on Congress' to-do list

JAIC starts its new iteration, will create 'flyaway' teams to embed with DoD components

What contractors can expect in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up