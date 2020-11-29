US-Pres-Sum,100

HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 5:50 PM

169,794 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 80,117,578 – 51 percent

Has won 26 states including the District of Columbia

with 306 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Trump 73,923,495 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,684,954 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

