US-Pres-Sum,100

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 9:20 AM

169,788 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 80,063,589 – 51 percent

Has won 26 states including the District of Columbia

with 306 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Trump 73,904,195 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,683,489 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

