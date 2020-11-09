US-Pres-Sum,100

163,242 of 170,228 precincts – 96 percent
x-Biden 75,711,630 – 51 percent
Has won 25 states including the District of Columbia
with 290 ev.
Leads in 1 state with 16 ev.
Trump 71,131,833 – 48 percent
Has won 23 states with 214 ev.
Leads in 2 states with 18 ev.
Others 2,493,901 – 2 percent
Has won 0 states with 0 ev.
Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.
Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from
the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
