US-Pres-Sum,100

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 6:50 PM

163,242 of 170,228 precincts – 96 percent

x-Biden 75,711,630 – 51 percent

Has won 25 states including the District of Columbia

with 290 ev.

Leads in 1 state with 16 ev.

Trump 71,131,833 – 48 percent

Has won 23 states with 214 ev.

Leads in 2 states with 18 ev.

Others 2,493,901 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

