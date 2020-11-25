THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Government News » US-Pres-Sum,100

US-Pres-Sum,100

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 9:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

169,736 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 80,025,880 – 51 percent

Has won 26 states including the District of Columbia

with 306 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Trump 73,886,400 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,681,822 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Rettig says pandemic gave IRS ‘momentum’ to overhaul taxpayer services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up