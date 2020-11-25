US-Pres-Sum,100

169,736 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent
x-Biden 80,025,880 – 51 percent
Has won 26 states including the District of Columbia
with 306 ev.
Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.
Trump 73,886,400 – 47 percent
Has won 25 states with 232 ev.
Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.
Others 2,681,822 – 2 percent
Has won 0 states with 0 ev.
Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.
Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from
the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
