US-Pres-Sum,100

The Associated Press

169,565 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent x-Biden 79,883,246 – 51 percent Has won 26 states including the District of…

Listen now to WTOP News

169,565 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 79,883,246 – 51 percent

Has won 26 states including the District of Columbia

with 306 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Trump 73,810,172 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,676,001 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.