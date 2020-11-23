THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Home » Government News » US-Pres-Sum,100

US-Pres-Sum,100

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 9:20 PM

169,565 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 79,883,246 – 51 percent

Has won 26 states including the District of Columbia

with 306 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Trump 73,810,172 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,676,001 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

