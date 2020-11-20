CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's announces National Harbor curfew | Tips for grieving over pandemic-related losses | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Government News » US-Pres-Sum,100

US-Pres-Sum,100

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 6:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

169,295 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 79,685,131 – 51 percent

Has won 26 states including the District of Columbia

with 306 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Trump 73,701,667 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,669,923 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Smithsonian closing museums and zoo again amid virus spike

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Navy seeing ‘explosion’ in use of OTA for IT, cyber development work

Agencies advised to approach AI from an open, collaborative mindset

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up