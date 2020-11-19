US-Pres-Sum,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. allowing early release for some prisoners | No change in Prince William Co.'s school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 5:20 AM

169,161 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 79,513,695 – 51 percent

Has won 25 states including the District of Columbia

with 290 ev.

Leads in 1 state with 16 ev.

Trump 73,601,647 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,664,995 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

