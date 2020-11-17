US-Pres-Sum,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Georgetown students to return this spring | Washington announces no fans this weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 9:20 AM

168,878 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 78,982,209 – 51 percent

Has won 25 states including the District of Columbia

with 290 ev.

Leads in 1 state with 16 ev.

Trump 73,288,936 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,646,025 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

