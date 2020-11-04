US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)
Arizona
1270 of 1489 precincts reporting – 85 percent
x-Yes, 1,596,548 – 60 percent
No, 1,071,255 – 40 percent
Montana
619 of 663 precincts reporting – 93 percent
x-Yes, 319,004 – 57 percent
No, 244,688 – 43 percent
New Jersey
3971 of 6348 precincts reporting – 63 percent
x-Yes, 1,735,733 – 67 percent
No, 857,073 – 33 percent
South Dakota
659 of 693 precincts reporting – 95 percent
x-Yes, 200,554 – 53 percent
No, 174,919 – 47 percent
