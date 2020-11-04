US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

ELECTION NEWS: DC results | Md. results | Va. results
The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 8:50 AM

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)

Arizona

1270 of 1489 precincts reporting – 85 percent

x-Yes, 1,596,548 – 60 percent

No, 1,071,255 – 40 percent

Montana

619 of 663 precincts reporting – 93 percent

x-Yes, 319,004 – 57 percent

No, 244,688 – 43 percent

New Jersey

3971 of 6348 precincts reporting – 63 percent

x-Yes, 1,735,733 – 67 percent

No, 857,073 – 33 percent

South Dakota

659 of 693 precincts reporting – 95 percent

x-Yes, 200,554 – 53 percent

No, 174,919 – 47 percent

