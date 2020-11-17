US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Georgetown students to return this spring | Washington announces no fans this weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 4:50 AM

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)

Arizona

100 percent

x-Yes, 1,956,440 – 60 percent

No, 1,302,458 – 40 percent

Montana

100 percent

x-Yes, 341,189 – 57 percent

No, 258,366 – 43 percent

New Jersey

5971 of 6348 precincts reporting – 94 percent

x-Yes, 2,595,702 – 67 percent

No, 1,282,924 – 33 percent

South Dakota

100 percent

x-Yes, 225,260 – 54 percent

No, 190,477 – 46 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

