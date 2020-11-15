US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 9:50 AM

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)

Arizona

100 percent

x-Yes, 1,956,382 – 60 percent

No, 1,302,418 – 40 percent

Montana

100 percent

x-Yes, 341,181 – 57 percent

No, 258,364 – 43 percent

New Jersey

5914 of 6348 precincts reporting – 93 percent

x-Yes, 2,553,998 – 67 percent

No, 1,264,451 – 33 percent

South Dakota

100 percent

x-Yes, 225,260 – 54 percent

No, 190,477 – 46 percent

