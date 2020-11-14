US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax) Arizona 100 percent x-Yes, 1,956,016 – 60 percent No, 1,302,098 – 40 percent Montana 100…

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)

Arizona

100 percent

x-Yes, 1,956,016 – 60 percent

No, 1,302,098 – 40 percent

Montana

100 percent

x-Yes, 341,181 – 57 percent

No, 258,364 – 43 percent

New Jersey

5865 of 6348 precincts reporting – 92 percent

x-Yes, 2,534,909 – 67 percent

No, 1,252,824 – 33 percent

South Dakota

100 percent

x-Yes, 225,260 – 54 percent

No, 190,477 – 46 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.