CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Home » Government News » US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 8:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)

Arizona

100 percent

x-Yes, 1,956,016 – 60 percent

No, 1,302,098 – 40 percent

Montana

100 percent

x-Yes, 341,181 – 57 percent

No, 258,364 – 43 percent

New Jersey

5865 of 6348 precincts reporting – 92 percent

x-Yes, 2,534,909 – 67 percent

No, 1,252,824 – 33 percent

South Dakota

100 percent

x-Yes, 225,260 – 54 percent

No, 190,477 – 46 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Impasse panel rewrites large portions of VA's contract with AFGE

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

USPS offers Congress, Biden administration a shot at long-term postal reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up