US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)
Arizona
1486 of 1489 precincts reporting – 99 percent
x-Yes, 1,951,877 – 60 percent
No, 1,299,870 – 40 percent
Montana
100 percent
x-Yes, 339,883 – 57 percent
No, 257,529 – 43 percent
New Jersey
5760 of 6348 precincts reporting – 91 percent
x-Yes, 2,493,439 – 67 percent
No, 1,233,074 – 33 percent
South Dakota
100 percent
x-Yes, 225,260 – 54 percent
No, 190,477 – 46 percent
