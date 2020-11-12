US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Charles Co. weighs tougher restrictions | Latest results across the region
The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 8:50 AM

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)

Arizona

1452 of 1489 precincts reporting – 98 percent

x-Yes, 1,946,014 – 60 percent

No, 1,296,980 – 40 percent

Montana

100 percent

x-Yes, 339,883 – 57 percent

No, 257,529 – 43 percent

New Jersey

5622 of 6348 precincts reporting – 89 percent

x-Yes, 2,431,480 – 67 percent

No, 1,201,399 – 33 percent

South Dakota

100 percent

x-Yes, 225,260 – 54 percent

No, 190,472 – 46 percent

