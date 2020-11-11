US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 6:50 AM

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)

Arizona

1445 of 1489 precincts reporting – 97 percent

x-Yes, 1,935,722 – 60 percent

No, 1,291,759 – 40 percent

Montana

100 percent

x-Yes, 339,883 – 57 percent

No, 257,529 – 43 percent

New Jersey

5440 of 6348 precincts reporting – 86 percent

x-Yes, 2,379,029 – 67 percent

No, 1,174,277 – 33 percent

South Dakota

100 percent

x-Yes, 225,260 – 54 percent

No, 190,472 – 46 percent

