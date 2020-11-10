US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US OKs emergency use of antibody drug | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 1:50 AM

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)

Arizona

1441 of 1489 precincts reporting – 97 percent

x-Yes, 1,926,822 – 60 percent

No, 1,286,878 – 40 percent

Montana

100 percent

x-Yes, 339,883 – 57 percent

No, 257,529 – 43 percent

New Jersey

5216 of 6348 precincts reporting – 82 percent

x-Yes, 2,291,315 – 67 percent

No, 1,134,460 – 33 percent

South Dakota

100 percent

x-Yes, 225,260 – 54 percent

No, 190,472 – 46 percent

