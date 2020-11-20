CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's announces National Harbor curfew | Tips for grieving over pandemic-related losses | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Government News » US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 7:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)

Arizona

100 percent

x-Yes, 1,956,440 – 60 percent

No, 1,302,458 – 40 percent

Montana

100 percent

x-Yes, 341,186 – 57 percent

No, 258,367 – 43 percent

New Jersey

6222 of 6348 precincts reporting – 98 percent

x-Yes, 2,700,420 – 67 percent

No, 1,324,588 – 33 percent

South Dakota

100 percent

x-Yes, 225,260 – 54 percent

No, 190,477 – 46 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Smithsonian closing museums and zoo again amid virus spike

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Agencies advised to approach AI from an open, collaborative mindset

Navy seeing ‘explosion’ in use of OTA for IT, cyber development work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up