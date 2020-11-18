CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
US-LegalizeMarijuana-All,100

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 6:50 AM

Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)

Arizona

100 percent

x-Yes, 1,956,440 – 60 percent

No, 1,302,458 – 40 percent

Montana

100 percent

x-Yes, 341,186 – 57 percent

No, 258,367 – 43 percent

New Jersey

6074 of 6348 precincts reporting – 96 percent

x-Yes, 2,630,034 – 67 percent

No, 1,295,227 – 33 percent

South Dakota

100 percent

x-Yes, 225,260 – 54 percent

No, 190,477 – 46 percent

