ELECTION NEWS: DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Government News » US-House-Winners, 5th Add,400

US-House-Winners, 5th Add,400

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 10:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Eds: This take covers Minnesota through New Mexico

Minnesota

3: Dean Phillips, Dem (i)

4: Betty McCollum, Dem (i)

5: Ilhan Omar, Dem (i)

6: Tom Emmer, GOP (i)

7: Michelle Fischbach, GOP

8: Pete Stauber, GOP (i)

Mississippi

1: Trent Kelly, GOP (i)

2: Bennie Thompson, Dem (i)

3: Michael Guest, GOP (i)

4: Steven Palazzo, GOP (i)

Missouri

1: Cori Bush, Dem

2: Ann Wagner, GOP (i)

3: Blaine Luetkemeyer, GOP (i)

4: Vicky Hartzler, GOP (i)

5: Emanuel Cleaver, Dem (i)

6: Sam Graves, GOP (i)

7: Billy Long, GOP (i)

8: Jason Smith, GOP (i)

Montana

1: Matt Rosendale, GOP

Nebraska

1: Jeff Fortenberry, GOP (i)

2: Donald Bacon, GOP (i)

3: Adrian Smith, GOP (i)

Nevada

1: Dina Titus, Dem (i)

2: Mark Amodei, GOP (i)

New Hampshire

1: Chris Pappas, Dem (i)

2: Ann McLane Kuster, Dem (i)

New Jersey

1: Donald Norcross, Dem (i)

3: Andy Kim, Dem (i)

4: Christopher Smith, GOP (i)

5: Josh Gottheimer, Dem (i)

6: Frank Pallone, Dem (i)

7: Tom Malinowski, Dem (i)

8: Albio Sires, Dem (i)

9: Bill Pascrell, Dem (i)

10: Donald Payne Jr., Dem (i)

11: Mikie Sherrill, Dem (i)

12: Bonnie Watson Coleman, Dem (i)

New Mexico

1: Deb Haaland, Dem (i)

2: Yvette Herrell, GOP

3: Teresa Leger Fernandez, Dem

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

USPS sweeps 220 mail processing sites for any undelivered ballots following federal court order

Results from Maryland's Congressional races

After years of practice, VA says its innovation ecosystem was ready-made for the pandemic

Results from Virginia's Congressional races

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up