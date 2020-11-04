US-House-Winners, 5th Add,400 The Associated Press

Eds: This take covers Minnesota through New Mexico Minnesota 3: Dean Phillips, Dem (i) 4: Betty McCollum, Dem (i) 5: Ilhan Omar, Dem (i) 6: Tom Emmer, GOP (i) 7: Michelle Fischbach, GOP 8: Pete Stauber, GOP (i) Mississippi 1: Trent Kelly, GOP (i) 2: Bennie Thompson, Dem (i) 3: Michael Guest, GOP (i) 4: Steven Palazzo, GOP (i) Missouri 1: Cori Bush, Dem 2: Ann Wagner, GOP (i) 3: Blaine Luetkemeyer, GOP (i) 4: Vicky Hartzler, GOP (i) 5: Emanuel Cleaver, Dem (i) 6: Sam Graves, GOP (i) 7: Billy Long, GOP (i) 8: Jason Smith, GOP (i) Montana 1: Matt Rosendale, GOP Nebraska 1: Jeff Fortenberry, GOP (i) 2: Donald Bacon, GOP (i) 3: Adrian Smith, GOP (i) Nevada 1: Dina Titus, Dem (i) 2: Mark Amodei, GOP (i) New Hampshire 1: Chris Pappas, Dem (i) 2: Ann McLane Kuster, Dem (i) New Jersey 1: Donald Norcross, Dem (i) 3: Andy Kim, Dem (i) 4: Christopher Smith, GOP (i) 5: Josh Gottheimer, Dem (i) 6: Frank Pallone, Dem (i) 7: Tom Malinowski, Dem (i) 8: Albio Sires, Dem (i) 9: Bill Pascrell, Dem (i) 10: Donald Payne Jr., Dem (i) 11: Mikie Sherrill, Dem (i) 12: Bonnie Watson Coleman, Dem (i) New Mexico 1: Deb Haaland, Dem (i) 2: Yvette Herrell, GOP 3: Teresa Leger Fernandez, Dem Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.