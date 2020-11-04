US-House-Winners, 5th Add,400

Eds: This take covers Minnesota through New Mexico
Minnesota
3: Dean Phillips, Dem (i)
4: Betty McCollum, Dem (i)
5: Ilhan Omar, Dem (i)
6: Tom Emmer, GOP (i)
7: Michelle Fischbach, GOP
8: Pete Stauber, GOP (i)
Mississippi
1: Trent Kelly, GOP (i)
2: Bennie Thompson, Dem (i)
3: Michael Guest, GOP (i)
4: Steven Palazzo, GOP (i)
Missouri
1: Cori Bush, Dem
2: Ann Wagner, GOP (i)
3: Blaine Luetkemeyer, GOP (i)
4: Vicky Hartzler, GOP (i)
5: Emanuel Cleaver, Dem (i)
6: Sam Graves, GOP (i)
7: Billy Long, GOP (i)
8: Jason Smith, GOP (i)
Montana
1: Matt Rosendale, GOP
Nebraska
1: Jeff Fortenberry, GOP (i)
2: Donald Bacon, GOP (i)
3: Adrian Smith, GOP (i)
Nevada
1: Dina Titus, Dem (i)
2: Mark Amodei, GOP (i)
New Hampshire
1: Chris Pappas, Dem (i)
2: Ann McLane Kuster, Dem (i)
New Jersey
1: Donald Norcross, Dem (i)
3: Andy Kim, Dem (i)
4: Christopher Smith, GOP (i)
5: Josh Gottheimer, Dem (i)
6: Frank Pallone, Dem (i)
7: Tom Malinowski, Dem (i)
8: Albio Sires, Dem (i)
9: Bill Pascrell, Dem (i)
10: Donald Payne Jr., Dem (i)
11: Mikie Sherrill, Dem (i)
12: Bonnie Watson Coleman, Dem (i)
New Mexico
1: Deb Haaland, Dem (i)
2: Yvette Herrell, GOP
3: Teresa Leger Fernandez, Dem
