ELECTION NEWS: DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Government News » US-House-Winners, 4th Add,400

US-House-Winners, 4th Add,400

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 10:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Eds: This take covers Kentucky through Michigan

Kentucky

1: James Comer, GOP (i)

2: Brett Guthrie, GOP (i)

3: John Yarmuth, Dem (i)

4: Thomas Massie, GOP (i)

5: Harold Rogers, GOP (i)

6: Andy Barr, GOP (i)

Louisiana

1: Steve Scalise, GOP (i)

2: Cedric Richmond, Dem (i)

3: Clay Higgins, GOP (i)

4: Mike Johnson, GOP (i)

6: Garret Graves, GOP (i)

Maine

1: Chellie Pingree, Dem (i)

Maryland

1: Andy Harris, GOP (i)

2: Dutch Ruppersberger, Dem (i)

3: John Sarbanes, Dem (i)

4: Anthony Brown, Dem (i)

5: Steny Hoyer, Dem (i)

6: David Trone, Dem (i)

7: Kweisi Mfume, Dem (i)

8: Jamie Raskin, Dem (i)

Massachusetts

1: Richard Neal, Dem (i)

2: James McGovern, Dem (i)

3: Lori Trahan, Dem (i)

4: Jake Auchincloss, Dem

5: Katherine Clark, Dem (i)

6: Seth Moulton, Dem (i)

7: Ayanna Pressley, Dem (i)

8: Stephen Lynch, Dem (i)

9: Bill Keating, Dem (i)

Michigan

1: Jack Bergman, GOP (i)

2: Bill Huizenga, GOP (i)

4: John Moolenaar, GOP (i)

6: Fred Upton, GOP (i)

7: Tim Walberg, GOP (i)

9: Andy Levin, Dem (i)

10: Lisa McClain, GOP

12: Debbie Dingell, Dem (i)

13: Rashida Tlaib, Dem (i)

14: Brenda Lawrence, Dem (i)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

Results from Virginia's Congressional races

Results from Maryland's Congressional races

USPS sweeps 220 mail processing sites for any undelivered ballots following federal court order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up