US-House-Winners, 3rd Add,400

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 5:30 AM

Eds: This take covers Hawaii through Kansas

Hawaii

1: Ed Case, Dem (i)

2: Kaiali’i Kahele, Dem

Idaho

1: Russ Fulcher, GOP (i)

2: Mike Simpson, GOP (i)

Illinois

1: Bobby Rush, Dem (i)

2: Robin Kelly, Dem (i)

3: Marie Newman, Dem

4: Chuy Garcia, Dem (i)

5: Mike Quigley, Dem (i)

6: Sean Casten, Dem (i)

7: Danny Davis, Dem (i)

8: Raja Krishnamoorthi, Dem (i)

9: Janice Schakowsky, Dem (i)

10: Brad Schneider, Dem (i)

11: Bill Foster, Dem (i)

12: Mike Bost, GOP (i)

13: Rodney Davis, GOP (i)

14: Lauren Underwood, Dem (i)

15: Mary Miller, GOP

16: Adam Kinzinger, GOP (i)

17: Cheri Bustos, Dem (i)

18: Darin LaHood, GOP (i)

Indiana

1: Frank Mrvan, Dem

2: Jackie Walorski, GOP (i)

3: Jim Banks, GOP (i)

4: Jim Baird, GOP (i)

5: Victoria Spartz, GOP

6: Greg Pence, GOP (i)

7: Andre Carson, Dem (i)

8: Larry Bucshon, GOP (i)

9: Trey Hollingsworth, GOP (i)

Iowa

1: Ashley Hinson, GOP

3: Cindy Axne, Dem (i)

4: Randy Feenstra, GOP

Kansas

1: Tracey Mann, GOP

2: Jake LaTurner, GOP

3: Sharice Davids, Dem (i)

4: Ron Estes, GOP (i)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

