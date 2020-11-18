US-House-Winners, 3rd Add,400

Eds: This take covers Hawaii through Kansas
Hawaii
1: Ed Case, Dem (i)
2: Kaiali’i Kahele, Dem
Idaho
1: Russ Fulcher, GOP (i)
2: Mike Simpson, GOP (i)
Illinois
1: Bobby Rush, Dem (i)
2: Robin Kelly, Dem (i)
3: Marie Newman, Dem
4: Chuy Garcia, Dem (i)
5: Mike Quigley, Dem (i)
6: Sean Casten, Dem (i)
7: Danny Davis, Dem (i)
8: Raja Krishnamoorthi, Dem (i)
9: Janice Schakowsky, Dem (i)
10: Brad Schneider, Dem (i)
11: Bill Foster, Dem (i)
12: Mike Bost, GOP (i)
13: Rodney Davis, GOP (i)
14: Lauren Underwood, Dem (i)
15: Mary Miller, GOP
16: Adam Kinzinger, GOP (i)
17: Cheri Bustos, Dem (i)
18: Darin LaHood, GOP (i)
Indiana
1: Frank Mrvan, Dem
2: Jackie Walorski, GOP (i)
3: Jim Banks, GOP (i)
4: Jim Baird, GOP (i)
5: Victoria Spartz, GOP
6: Greg Pence, GOP (i)
7: Andre Carson, Dem (i)
8: Larry Bucshon, GOP (i)
9: Trey Hollingsworth, GOP (i)
Iowa
1: Ashley Hinson, GOP
3: Cindy Axne, Dem (i)
4: Randy Feenstra, GOP
Kansas
1: Tracey Mann, GOP
2: Jake LaTurner, GOP
3: Sharice Davids, Dem (i)
4: Ron Estes, GOP (i)
