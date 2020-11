Dem GOP Oth Current 233 201 1 Won 222 205 0 Leading 0 8 0 — — — Trend 222 213 0 Insufficient Vote 0 0 0 Net Change: Winners -7 +8 -1 Leaders -4 +4 0 — — —…

Dem GOP Oth

Current 233 201 1

Won 222 205 0

Leading 0 8 0

— — —

Trend 222 213 0

Insufficient Vote 0 0 0

Net Change:

Winners -7 +8 -1

Leaders -4 +4 0

— — —

-11 +12 -1

Insufficient Vote:

Dem Open 0

GOP Open 0

Oth Open 0

Dem Incumbent 0

GOP Incumbent 0

Oth Incumbent 0

—

0

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.