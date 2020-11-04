US-House-All, 6th Add,400 The Associated Press

Eds: This take covers New York New York – District 1 469 of 473 precincts – 99 percent Nancy Goroff, Dem 111,064 – 39 percent Lee Zeldin, GOP (i) 176,258 – 61 percent New York – District 2 508 of 524 precincts – 97 percent -Open Jackie Gordon, Dem 109,907 – 41 percent Andrew Garbarino, GOP 155,696 – 58 percent Harry Burger, Grn 2,532 – 1 percent New York – District 3 627 of 636 precincts – 99 percent Thomas Suozzi, Dem (i) 133,448 – 49 percent George Santos, GOP 137,574 – 50 percent Howard Rabin, Lib 1,499 – 1 percent New York – District 4 652 of 652 precincts – 100 percent Kathleen Rice, Dem (i) 147,580 – 52 percent Douglas Tuman, GOP 134,243 – 47 percent Joseph Naham, Grn 2,018 – 1 percent New York – District 5 x-Gregory Meeks, Dem (i) Uncontested New York – District 6 462 of 462 precincts – 100 percent x-Grace Meng, Dem (i) 106,131 – 63 percent Thomas Zmich, GOP 63,324 – 37 percent New York – District 7 502 of 506 precincts – 99 percent x-Nydia Velazquez, Dem (i) 142,815 – 83 percent Brian Kelly, GOP 27,907 – 16 percent Gilbert Midonnet, Lib 1,158 – 1 percent New York – District 8 561 of 561 precincts – 100 percent x-Hakeem Jeffries, Dem (i) 175,140 – 83 percent Garfield Wallace, GOP 36,873 – 17 percent New York – District 9 532 of 532 precincts – 100 percent x-Yvette Clarke, Dem (i) 170,898 – 81 percent Constantine Jean-Pierre, GOP 36,847 – 18 percent Gary Popkin, Lib 1,221 – 1 percent Joel Anabilah-Azumah, SAM 726 – 0 percent New York – District 10 559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent x-Jerrold Nadler, Dem (i) 120,273 – 69 percent Cathy Bernstein, GOP 52,842 – 30 percent Michael Madrid, Lib 2,156 – 1 percent New York – District 11 465 of 489 precincts – 95 percent Max Rose, Dem (i) 99,224 – 42 percent Nicole Malliotakis, GOP 136,382 – 58 percent New York – District 12 569 of 569 precincts – 100 percent x-Carolyn Maloney, Dem (i) 153,815 – 79 percent Carlos Santiago-Cano, GOP 37,973 – 20 percent Steven Kolln, Lib 2,732 – 1 percent New York – District 13 551 of 551 precincts – 100 percent x-Adriano Espaillat, Dem (i) 179,589 – 90 percent Lovelynn Gwinn, GOP 16,787 – 8 percent Christopher Morris-Perry, Con 2,747 – 1 percent New York – District 14 408 of 449 precincts – 91 percent x-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dem (i) 105,455 – 69 percent John Cummings, GOP 46,877 – 31 percent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, SAM 1,042 – 1 percent New York – District 15 431 of 490 precincts – 88 percent -Open x-Ritchie Torres, Dem 136,471 – 88 percent Patrick Delices, GOP 18,198 – 12 percent New York – District 16 720 of 740 precincts – 97 percent -Open x-Jamaal Bowman, Dem 160,289 – 83 percent Patrick McManus, Con 32,831 – 17 percent New York – District 17 631 of 631 precincts – 100 percent -Open Mondaire Jones, Dem 134,845 – 54 percent Maureen McArdle Schulman, GOP 98,634 – 40 percent Yehudis Gottesfeld, Con 7,032 – 3 percent Michael Parietti, SAM 2,132 – 1 percent Joshua Eisen, Oth 5,732 – 2 percent New York – District 18 618 of 618 precincts – 100 percent Sean Patrick Maloney, Dem (i) 133,605 – 51 percent Chele C. Farley, GOP 126,950 – 48 percent Scott Smith, Lib 2,416 – 1 percent New York – District 19 517 of 547 precincts – 95 percent Antonio Delgado, Dem (i) 129,579 – 51 percent Kyle Van De Water, GOP 117,623 – 47 percent Steven Greenfield, Grn 1,853 – 1 percent Victoria Alexander, Lib 3,009 – 1 percent New York – District 20 511 of 632 precincts – 81 percent x-Paul Tonko, Dem (i) 150,011 – 58 percent Elizabeth Joy, GOP 109,037 – 42 percent New York – District 21 535 of 535 precincts – 100 percent Tedra L. Cobb, Dem 92,596 – 36 percent x-Elise Stefanik, GOP (i) 167,935 – 64 percent New York – District 22 501 of 540 precincts – 93 percent Anthony J. Brindisi, Dem (i) 100,193 – 44 percent Claudia Tenney, GOP 125,023 – 54 percent Keith Price, Lib 4,775 – 2 percent New York – District 23 525 of 527 precincts – 99 percent Tracy Mitrano, Dem 91,331 – 36 percent x-Tom Reed, GOP (i) 160,930 – 63 percent Andrew Kolstee, Lib 2,893 – 1 percent New York – District 24 614 of 614 precincts – 100 percent Dana Balter, Dem 100,728 – 38 percent John Katko, GOP (i) 155,830 – 58 percent Steven Williams, WF 9,835 – 4 percent New York – District 25 792 of 798 precincts – 99 percent Joseph Morelle, Dem (i) 133,397 – 53 percent George Mitris, GOP 113,367 – 45 percent Kevin Wilson, Lib 3,980 – 2 percent New York – District 26 667 of 689 precincts – 97 percent x-Brian Higgins, Dem (i) 166,730 – 66 percent Ricky Donovan, GOP 81,183 – 32 percent Michael Raleigh, Grn 3,464 – 1 percent New York – District 27 550 of 559 precincts – 98 percent Nathan McMurray, Dem 108,715 – 35 percent x-Chris Jacobs, GOP (i) 202,252 – 64 percent Duane Whitmer, Lib 3,920 – 1 percent