US-House-All, 6th Add,400

New York – District 1
469 of 473 precincts – 99 percent
Nancy Goroff, Dem 111,064 – 39 percent
Lee Zeldin, GOP (i) 176,258 – 61 percent
New York – District 2
508 of 524 precincts – 97 percent -Open
Jackie Gordon, Dem 109,907 – 41 percent
Andrew Garbarino, GOP 155,696 – 58 percent
Harry Burger, Grn 2,532 – 1 percent
New York – District 3
627 of 636 precincts – 99 percent
Thomas Suozzi, Dem (i) 133,448 – 49 percent
George Santos, GOP 137,574 – 50 percent
Howard Rabin, Lib 1,499 – 1 percent
New York – District 4
652 of 652 precincts – 100 percent
Kathleen Rice, Dem (i) 147,580 – 52 percent
Douglas Tuman, GOP 134,243 – 47 percent
Joseph Naham, Grn 2,018 – 1 percent
New York – District 5
x-Gregory Meeks, Dem (i) Uncontested
New York – District 6
462 of 462 precincts – 100 percent
x-Grace Meng, Dem (i) 106,131 – 63 percent
Thomas Zmich, GOP 63,324 – 37 percent
New York – District 7
502 of 506 precincts – 99 percent
x-Nydia Velazquez, Dem (i) 142,815 – 83 percent
Brian Kelly, GOP 27,907 – 16 percent
Gilbert Midonnet, Lib 1,158 – 1 percent
New York – District 8
561 of 561 precincts – 100 percent
x-Hakeem Jeffries, Dem (i) 175,140 – 83 percent
Garfield Wallace, GOP 36,873 – 17 percent
New York – District 9
532 of 532 precincts – 100 percent
x-Yvette Clarke, Dem (i) 170,898 – 81 percent
Constantine Jean-Pierre, GOP 36,847 – 18 percent
Gary Popkin, Lib 1,221 – 1 percent
Joel Anabilah-Azumah, SAM 726 – 0 percent
New York – District 10
559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent
x-Jerrold Nadler, Dem (i) 120,273 – 69 percent
Cathy Bernstein, GOP 52,842 – 30 percent
Michael Madrid, Lib 2,156 – 1 percent
New York – District 11
465 of 489 precincts – 95 percent
Max Rose, Dem (i) 99,224 – 42 percent
Nicole Malliotakis, GOP 136,382 – 58 percent
New York – District 12
569 of 569 precincts – 100 percent
x-Carolyn Maloney, Dem (i) 153,815 – 79 percent
Carlos Santiago-Cano, GOP 37,973 – 20 percent
Steven Kolln, Lib 2,732 – 1 percent
New York – District 13
551 of 551 precincts – 100 percent
x-Adriano Espaillat, Dem (i) 179,589 – 90 percent
Lovelynn Gwinn, GOP 16,787 – 8 percent
Christopher Morris-Perry, Con 2,747 – 1 percent
New York – District 14
408 of 449 precincts – 91 percent
x-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dem (i) 105,455 – 69 percent
John Cummings, GOP 46,877 – 31 percent
Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, SAM 1,042 – 1 percent
New York – District 15
431 of 490 precincts – 88 percent -Open
x-Ritchie Torres, Dem 136,471 – 88 percent
Patrick Delices, GOP 18,198 – 12 percent
New York – District 16
720 of 740 precincts – 97 percent -Open
x-Jamaal Bowman, Dem 160,289 – 83 percent
Patrick McManus, Con 32,831 – 17 percent
New York – District 17
631 of 631 precincts – 100 percent -Open
Mondaire Jones, Dem 134,845 – 54 percent
Maureen McArdle Schulman, GOP 98,634 – 40 percent
Yehudis Gottesfeld, Con 7,032 – 3 percent
Michael Parietti, SAM 2,132 – 1 percent
Joshua Eisen, Oth 5,732 – 2 percent
New York – District 18
618 of 618 precincts – 100 percent
Sean Patrick Maloney, Dem (i) 133,605 – 51 percent
Chele C. Farley, GOP 126,950 – 48 percent
Scott Smith, Lib 2,416 – 1 percent
New York – District 19
517 of 547 precincts – 95 percent
Antonio Delgado, Dem (i) 129,579 – 51 percent
Kyle Van De Water, GOP 117,623 – 47 percent
Steven Greenfield, Grn 1,853 – 1 percent
Victoria Alexander, Lib 3,009 – 1 percent
New York – District 20
511 of 632 precincts – 81 percent
x-Paul Tonko, Dem (i) 150,011 – 58 percent
Elizabeth Joy, GOP 109,037 – 42 percent
New York – District 21
535 of 535 precincts – 100 percent
Tedra L. Cobb, Dem 92,596 – 36 percent
x-Elise Stefanik, GOP (i) 167,935 – 64 percent
New York – District 22
501 of 540 precincts – 93 percent
Anthony J. Brindisi, Dem (i) 100,193 – 44 percent
Claudia Tenney, GOP 125,023 – 54 percent
Keith Price, Lib 4,775 – 2 percent
New York – District 23
525 of 527 precincts – 99 percent
Tracy Mitrano, Dem 91,331 – 36 percent
x-Tom Reed, GOP (i) 160,930 – 63 percent
Andrew Kolstee, Lib 2,893 – 1 percent
New York – District 24
614 of 614 precincts – 100 percent
Dana Balter, Dem 100,728 – 38 percent
John Katko, GOP (i) 155,830 – 58 percent
Steven Williams, WF 9,835 – 4 percent
New York – District 25
792 of 798 precincts – 99 percent
Joseph Morelle, Dem (i) 133,397 – 53 percent
George Mitris, GOP 113,367 – 45 percent
Kevin Wilson, Lib 3,980 – 2 percent
New York – District 26
667 of 689 precincts – 97 percent
x-Brian Higgins, Dem (i) 166,730 – 66 percent
Ricky Donovan, GOP 81,183 – 32 percent
Michael Raleigh, Grn 3,464 – 1 percent
New York – District 27
550 of 559 precincts – 98 percent
Nathan McMurray, Dem 108,715 – 35 percent
x-Chris Jacobs, GOP (i) 202,252 – 64 percent
Duane Whitmer, Lib 3,920 – 1 percent
