US-House-All, 6th Add,400

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 12:55 PM

Eds: This take covers New York

New York – District 1

473 of 473 precincts – 100 percent

Nancy Goroff, Dem 111,203 – 39 percent

Lee Zeldin, GOP (i) 176,323 – 61 percent

New York – District 2

524 of 524 precincts – 100 percent -Open

Jackie Gordon, Dem 116,227 – 42 percent

Andrew Garbarino, GOP 159,304 – 57 percent

Harry Burger, Grn 2,658 – 1 percent

New York – District 3

636 of 636 precincts – 100 percent

Thomas Suozzi, Dem (i) 148,600 – 51 percent

George Santos, GOP 142,219 – 49 percent

Howard Rabin, Lib 1,628 – 1 percent

New York – District 4

652 of 652 precincts – 100 percent

x-Kathleen Rice, Dem (i) 158,411 – 53 percent

Douglas Tuman, GOP 136,928 – 46 percent

Joseph Naham, Grn 2,190 – 1 percent

New York – District 5

x-Gregory Meeks, Dem (i) Uncontested

New York – District 6

462 of 462 precincts – 100 percent

x-Grace Meng, Dem (i) 106,131 – 63 percent

Thomas Zmich, GOP 63,324 – 37 percent

New York – District 7

506 of 506 precincts – 100 percent

x-Nydia Velazquez, Dem (i) 142,815 – 83 percent

Brian Kelly, GOP 27,907 – 16 percent

Gilbert Midonnet, Lib 1,158 – 1 percent

New York – District 8

561 of 561 precincts – 100 percent

x-Hakeem Jeffries, Dem (i) 175,140 – 83 percent

Garfield Wallace, GOP 36,873 – 17 percent

New York – District 9

532 of 532 precincts – 100 percent

x-Yvette Clarke, Dem (i) 170,898 – 81 percent

Constantine Jean-Pierre, GOP 36,847 – 18 percent

Gary Popkin, Lib 1,221 – 1 percent

Joel Anabilah-Azumah, SAM 726 – 0 percent

New York – District 10

559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent

x-Jerrold Nadler, Dem (i) 120,273 – 69 percent

Cathy Bernstein, GOP 52,842 – 30 percent

Michael Madrid, Lib 2,156 – 1 percent

New York – District 11

489 of 489 precincts – 100 percent

Max Rose, Dem (i) 99,224 – 42 percent

Nicole Malliotakis, GOP 136,382 – 58 percent

New York – District 12

569 of 569 precincts – 100 percent

x-Carolyn Maloney, Dem (i) 153,815 – 79 percent

Carlos Santiago-Cano, GOP 37,973 – 20 percent

Steven Kolln, Lib 2,732 – 1 percent

New York – District 13

551 of 551 precincts – 100 percent

x-Adriano Espaillat, Dem (i) 179,589 – 90 percent

Lovelynn Gwinn, GOP 16,787 – 8 percent

Christopher Morris-Perry, Con 2,747 – 1 percent

New York – District 14

449 of 449 precincts – 100 percent

x-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dem (i) 105,455 – 69 percent

John Cummings, GOP 46,877 – 31 percent

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, SAM 1,042 – 1 percent

New York – District 15

490 of 490 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Ritchie Torres, Dem 136,471 – 88 percent

Patrick Delices, GOP 18,198 – 12 percent

New York – District 16

740 of 740 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Jamaal Bowman, Dem 161,730 – 83 percent

Patrick McManus, Con 33,608 – 17 percent

New York – District 17

631 of 631 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Mondaire Jones, Dem 136,185 – 54 percent

Maureen McArdle Schulman, GOP 100,237 – 40 percent

Yehudis Gottesfeld, Con 7,139 – 3 percent

Michael Parietti, SAM 2,156 – 1 percent

Joshua Eisen, Oth 5,765 – 2 percent

New York – District 18

618 of 618 precincts – 100 percent

Sean Patrick Maloney, Dem (i) 138,923 – 51 percent

Chele C. Farley, GOP 128,882 – 48 percent

Scott Smith, Lib 2,472 – 1 percent

New York – District 19

547 of 547 precincts – 100 percent

Antonio Delgado, Dem (i) 152,886 – 52 percent

Kyle Van De Water, GOP 137,931 – 47 percent

Steven Greenfield, Grn 2,169 – 1 percent

Victoria Alexander, Lib 3,593 – 1 percent

New York – District 20

632 of 632 precincts – 100 percent

x-Paul Tonko, Dem (i) 162,189 – 57 percent

Elizabeth Joy, GOP 124,349 – 43 percent

New York – District 21

535 of 535 precincts – 100 percent

Tedra L. Cobb, Dem 92,912 – 36 percent

x-Elise Stefanik, GOP (i) 166,725 – 64 percent

New York – District 22

540 of 540 precincts – 100 percent

Anthony J. Brindisi, Dem (i) 119,388 – 45 percent

Claudia Tenney, GOP 142,677 – 53 percent

Keith Price, Lib 5,734 – 2 percent

New York – District 23

527 of 527 precincts – 100 percent

Tracy Mitrano, Dem 101,575 – 37 percent

x-Tom Reed, GOP (i) 167,370 – 62 percent

Andrew Kolstee, Lib 3,115 – 1 percent

New York – District 24

614 of 614 precincts – 100 percent

Dana Balter, Dem 121,094 – 41 percent

John Katko, GOP (i) 165,583 – 56 percent

Steven Williams, WF 11,343 – 4 percent

New York – District 25

798 of 798 precincts – 100 percent

x-Joseph Morelle, Dem (i) 133,500 – 53 percent

George Mitris, GOP 113,557 – 45 percent

Kevin Wilson, Lib 3,982 – 2 percent

New York – District 26

689 of 689 precincts – 100 percent

x-Brian Higgins, Dem (i) 170,259 – 66 percent

Ricky Donovan, GOP 82,301 – 32 percent

Michael Raleigh, Grn 3,542 – 1 percent

New York – District 27

552 of 559 precincts – 99 percent

Nathan McMurray, Dem 115,456 – 35 percent

x-Chris Jacobs, GOP (i) 209,355 – 64 percent

Duane Whitmer, Lib 4,250 – 1 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

