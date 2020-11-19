CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. allowing early release for some prisoners | No change in Prince William Co.'s school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Government News » US-House-All, 6th Add,400

US-House-All, 6th Add,400

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 5:55 AM

Eds: This take covers New York

New York – District 1

473 of 473 precincts – 100 percent

Nancy Goroff, Dem 111,203 – 39 percent

Lee Zeldin, GOP (i) 176,323 – 61 percent

New York – District 2

524 of 524 precincts – 100 percent -Open

Jackie Gordon, Dem 122,604 – 42 percent

Andrew Garbarino, GOP 163,352 – 57 percent

Harry Burger, Grn 2,749 – 1 percent

New York – District 3

636 of 636 precincts – 100 percent

x-Thomas Suozzi, Dem (i) 170,651 – 53 percent

George Santos, GOP 149,251 – 46 percent

Howard Rabin, Lib 1,820 – 1 percent

New York – District 4

652 of 652 precincts – 100 percent

x-Kathleen Rice, Dem (i) 179,706 – 55 percent

Douglas Tuman, GOP 145,172 – 44 percent

Joseph Naham, Grn 2,598 – 1 percent

New York – District 5

x-Gregory Meeks, Dem (i) Uncontested

New York – District 6

462 of 462 precincts – 100 percent

x-Grace Meng, Dem (i) 106,131 – 63 percent

Thomas Zmich, GOP 63,324 – 37 percent

New York – District 7

506 of 506 precincts – 100 percent

x-Nydia Velazquez, Dem (i) 142,815 – 83 percent

Brian Kelly, GOP 27,907 – 16 percent

Gilbert Midonnet, Lib 1,158 – 1 percent

New York – District 8

561 of 561 precincts – 100 percent

x-Hakeem Jeffries, Dem (i) 175,140 – 83 percent

Garfield Wallace, GOP 36,873 – 17 percent

New York – District 9

532 of 532 precincts – 100 percent

x-Yvette Clarke, Dem (i) 170,898 – 81 percent

Constantine Jean-Pierre, GOP 36,847 – 18 percent

Gary Popkin, Lib 1,221 – 1 percent

Joel Anabilah-Azumah, SAM 726 – 0 percent

New York – District 10

559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent

x-Jerrold Nadler, Dem (i) 120,273 – 69 percent

Cathy Bernstein, GOP 52,842 – 30 percent

Michael Madrid, Lib 2,156 – 1 percent

New York – District 11

489 of 489 precincts – 100 percent

Max Rose, Dem (i) 99,224 – 42 percent

Nicole Malliotakis, GOP 136,382 – 58 percent

New York – District 12

569 of 569 precincts – 100 percent

x-Carolyn Maloney, Dem (i) 153,815 – 79 percent

Carlos Santiago-Cano, GOP 37,973 – 20 percent

Steven Kolln, Lib 2,732 – 1 percent

New York – District 13

551 of 551 precincts – 100 percent

x-Adriano Espaillat, Dem (i) 179,589 – 90 percent

Lovelynn Gwinn, GOP 16,787 – 8 percent

Christopher Morris-Perry, Con 2,747 – 1 percent

New York – District 14

449 of 449 precincts – 100 percent

x-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dem (i) 105,455 – 69 percent

John Cummings, GOP 46,877 – 31 percent

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, SAM 1,042 – 1 percent

New York – District 15

490 of 490 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Ritchie Torres, Dem 136,471 – 88 percent

Patrick Delices, GOP 18,198 – 12 percent

New York – District 16

740 of 740 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Jamaal Bowman, Dem 161,730 – 83 percent

Patrick McManus, Con 33,608 – 17 percent

New York – District 17

631 of 631 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Mondaire Jones, Dem 136,185 – 54 percent

Maureen McArdle Schulman, GOP 100,237 – 40 percent

Yehudis Gottesfeld, Con 7,139 – 3 percent

Michael Parietti, SAM 2,156 – 1 percent

Joshua Eisen, Oth 5,765 – 2 percent

New York – District 18

618 of 618 precincts – 100 percent

Sean Patrick Maloney, Dem (i) 138,923 – 51 percent

Chele C. Farley, GOP 128,882 – 48 percent

Scott Smith, Lib 2,472 – 1 percent

New York – District 19

547 of 547 precincts – 100 percent

x-Antonio Delgado, Dem (i) 156,791 – 52 percent

Kyle Van De Water, GOP 139,221 – 46 percent

Steven Greenfield, Grn 2,231 – 1 percent

Victoria Alexander, Lib 3,675 – 1 percent

New York – District 20

632 of 632 precincts – 100 percent

x-Paul Tonko, Dem (i) 168,909 – 57 percent

Elizabeth Joy, GOP 125,991 – 43 percent

New York – District 21

535 of 535 precincts – 100 percent

Tedra L. Cobb, Dem 92,912 – 36 percent

x-Elise Stefanik, GOP (i) 166,725 – 64 percent

New York – District 22

540 of 540 precincts – 100 percent

Anthony J. Brindisi, Dem (i) 122,253 – 45 percent

Claudia Tenney, GOP 144,065 – 53 percent

Keith Price, Lib 5,823 – 2 percent

New York – District 23

527 of 527 precincts – 100 percent

Tracy Mitrano, Dem 103,684 – 38 percent

x-Tom Reed, GOP (i) 169,219 – 61 percent

Andrew Kolstee, Lib 3,163 – 1 percent

New York – District 24

614 of 614 precincts – 100 percent

Dana Balter, Dem 125,615 – 41 percent

John Katko, GOP (i) 168,670 – 55 percent

Steven Williams, WF 11,769 – 4 percent

New York – District 25

798 of 798 precincts – 100 percent

x-Joseph Morelle, Dem (i) 204,759 – 59 percent

George Mitris, GOP 135,866 – 39 percent

Kevin Wilson, Lib 5,288 – 2 percent

New York – District 26

689 of 689 precincts – 100 percent

x-Brian Higgins, Dem (i) 170,259 – 66 percent

Ricky Donovan, GOP 82,301 – 32 percent

Michael Raleigh, Grn 3,542 – 1 percent

New York – District 27

559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent

Nathan McMurray, Dem 117,567 – 35 percent

x-Chris Jacobs, GOP (i) 210,514 – 63 percent

Duane Whitmer, Lib 4,292 – 1 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

