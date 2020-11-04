US-Gov-All,400

Delaware
394 of 435 precincts – 91 percent
x-John Carney, Dem (i) 292,151 – 59 percent
Julianne Murray, GOP 189,714 – 39 percent
John Machurek, Lib 3,251 – 1 percent
Kathy DeMatteis, IPD 6,131 – 1 percent
Indiana
4,230 of 5,107 precincts – 83 percent
Woodrow Myers, Dem 765,278 – 30 percent
x-Eric Holcomb, GOP (i) 1,466,225 – 58 percent
Donald Rainwater, Lib 312,166 – 12 percent
Missouri
3,656 of 3,692 precincts – 99 percent
Nicole Galloway, Dem 1,210,967 – 41 percent
x-Mike Parson, GOP (i) 1,701,013 – 57 percent
Jerome Bauer, Grn 17,009 – 1 percent
Rik Combs, Lib 48,489 – 2 percent
Montana
491 of 663 precincts – 74 percent -Open-GOP Gain
Lyman Bishop, Lib 17,973 – 4 percent
Mike Cooney, Dem 211,888 – 44 percent
x-Greg Gianforte, GOP 255,147 – 53 percent
New Hampshire
248 of 304 precincts – 82 percent
Dan Feltes, Dem 216,262 – 34 percent
x-Chris Sununu, GOP (i) 409,136 – 64 percent
Darryl Perry, Lib 9,065 – 1 percent
North Carolina
2,662 of 2,662 precincts – 100 percent
x-Roy Cooper, Dem (i) 2,803,782 – 51 percent
Dan Forest, GOP 2,563,258 – 47 percent
Steven DiFiore, Lib 58,818 – 1 percent
Al Pisano, CST 20,371 – 0 percent
North Dakota
317 of 422 precincts – 75 percent
Shelley Lenz, Dem 87,652 – 27 percent
x-Doug Burgum, GOP (i) 222,461 – 69 percent
DuWayne Hendrickson, Lib 13,073 – 4 percent
Utah
1,890 of 2,619 precincts – 72 percent -Open
Chris Peterson, Dem 305,436 – 31 percent
Greg Duerden, IAP 15,750 – 2 percent
x-Spencer Cox, GOP 626,789 – 64 percent
Daniel Cottam, Lib 29,254 – 3 percent
Vermont
271 of 275 precincts – 99 percent
David Zuckerman, Dem 98,729 – 28 percent
x-Phil Scott, GOP (i) 246,814 – 69 percent
Wayne Billado, Ind 1,406 – 0 percent
Michael Devost, Ind 1,155 – 0 percent
Charly Dickerson, Una 1,020 – 0 percent
Kevin Hoyt, Ind 4,532 – 1 percent
Emily Peyton, Ind 3,479 – 1 percent
Erynn Whitney, Ind 1,770 – 0 percent
Washington
1,504 of 2,000 precincts – 75 percent
x-Jay Inslee, Dem (i) 1,964,141 – 59 percent
Loren Culp, GOP 1,338,491 – 41 percent
West Virginia
1,614 of 1,706 precincts – 95 percent
Ben Salango, Dem 231,640 – 31 percent
x-Jim Justice, GOP (i) 485,215 – 65 percent
Erika Kolenich, Lib 21,856 – 3 percent
Daniel Lutz, Mnt 10,842 – 1 percent
