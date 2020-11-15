US-Gov-All,400

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Unprecedented surge’ in cases possible after Thanksgiving | Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | Latest coronavirus test results
The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 7:20 PM

Delaware

395 of 435 precincts – 91 percent

x-John Carney, Dem (i) 292,903 – 59 percent

Julianne Murray, GOP 190,312 – 39 percent

John Machurek, Lib 3,270 – 1 percent

Kathy DeMatteis, IPD 6,150 – 1 percent

Indiana

5,107 of 5,107 precincts – 100 percent

Woodrow Myers, Dem 967,735 – 32 percent

x-Eric Holcomb, GOP (i) 1,706,346 – 57 percent

Donald Rainwater, Lib 345,404 – 11 percent

Missouri

3,692 of 3,692 precincts – 100 percent

Nicole Galloway, Dem 1,216,192 – 41 percent

x-Mike Parson, GOP (i) 1,713,152 – 57 percent

Jerome Bauer, Grn 17,117 – 1 percent

Rik Combs, Lib 48,843 – 2 percent

Montana

663 of 663 precincts – 100 percent -Open-GOP Gain

Lyman Bishop, Lib 24,231 – 4 percent

Mike Cooney, Dem 250,901 – 42 percent

x-Greg Gianforte, GOP 328,593 – 54 percent

New Hampshire

304 of 304 precincts – 100 percent

Dan Feltes, Dem 264,550 – 33 percent

x-Chris Sununu, GOP (i) 515,616 – 65 percent

Darryl Perry, Lib 11,207 – 1 percent

North Carolina

2,662 of 2,662 precincts – 100 percent

x-Roy Cooper, Dem (i) 2,834,029 – 52 percent

Dan Forest, GOP 2,585,303 – 47 percent

Steven DiFiore, Lib 60,428 – 1 percent

Al Pisano, CST 20,924 – 0 percent

North Dakota

422 of 422 precincts – 100 percent

Shelley Lenz, Dem 90,789 – 27 percent

x-Doug Burgum, GOP (i) 235,479 – 69 percent

DuWayne Hendrickson, Lib 13,853 – 4 percent

Utah

2,588 of 2,619 precincts – 99 percent -Open

Chris Peterson, Dem 438,076 – 31 percent

Greg Duerden, IAP 25,297 – 2 percent

x-Spencer Cox, GOP 903,246 – 64 percent

Daniel Cottam, Lib 50,168 – 4 percent

Vermont

275 of 275 precincts – 100 percent

David Zuckerman, Dem 99,214 – 27 percent

x-Phil Scott, GOP (i) 248,412 – 69 percent

Wayne Billado, Ind 1,431 – 0 percent

Michael Devost, Ind 1,160 – 0 percent

Charly Dickerson, Una 1,037 – 0 percent

Kevin Hoyt, Ind 4,576 – 1 percent

Emily Peyton, Ind 3,505 – 1 percent

Erynn Whitney, Ind 1,777 – 0 percent

Washington

1,966 of 2,000 precincts – 98 percent

x-Jay Inslee, Dem (i) 2,282,331 – 57 percent

Loren Culp, GOP 1,734,829 – 43 percent

West Virginia

1,706 of 1,706 precincts – 100 percent

Ben Salango, Dem 233,704 – 31 percent

x-Jim Justice, GOP (i) 492,743 – 65 percent

Erika Kolenich, Lib 22,142 – 3 percent

Daniel Lutz, Mnt 11,058 – 1 percent

