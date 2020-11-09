US-Gov-All,400

Delaware
435 of 435 precincts – 100 percent
x-John Carney, Dem (i) 292,151 – 59 percent
Julianne Murray, GOP 189,714 – 39 percent
John Machurek, Lib 3,251 – 1 percent
Kathy DeMatteis, IPD 6,131 – 1 percent
Indiana
5,107 of 5,107 precincts – 100 percent
Woodrow Myers, Dem 962,457 – 32 percent
x-Eric Holcomb, GOP (i) 1,703,426 – 57 percent
Donald Rainwater, Lib 344,794 – 11 percent
Missouri
3,692 of 3,692 precincts – 100 percent
Nicole Galloway, Dem 1,216,192 – 41 percent
x-Mike Parson, GOP (i) 1,713,152 – 57 percent
Jerome Bauer, Grn 17,117 – 1 percent
Rik Combs, Lib 48,843 – 2 percent
Montana
663 of 663 precincts – 100 percent -Open-GOP Gain
Lyman Bishop, Lib 24,043 – 4 percent
Mike Cooney, Dem 249,764 – 42 percent
x-Greg Gianforte, GOP 326,567 – 54 percent
New Hampshire
304 of 304 precincts – 100 percent
Dan Feltes, Dem 264,550 – 33 percent
x-Chris Sununu, GOP (i) 515,616 – 65 percent
Darryl Perry, Lib 11,207 – 1 percent
North Carolina
2,662 of 2,662 precincts – 100 percent
x-Roy Cooper, Dem (i) 2,807,944 – 51 percent
Dan Forest, GOP 2,565,372 – 47 percent
Steven DiFiore, Lib 59,053 – 1 percent
Al Pisano, CST 20,438 – 0 percent
North Dakota
422 of 422 precincts – 100 percent
Shelley Lenz, Dem 90,763 – 27 percent
x-Doug Burgum, GOP (i) 235,379 – 69 percent
DuWayne Hendrickson, Lib 13,838 – 4 percent
Utah
2,346 of 2,619 precincts – 90 percent -Open
Chris Peterson, Dem 399,105 – 31 percent
Greg Duerden, IAP 22,710 – 2 percent
x-Spencer Cox, GOP 833,079 – 64 percent
Daniel Cottam, Lib 43,993 – 3 percent
Vermont
275 of 275 precincts – 100 percent
David Zuckerman, Dem 99,200 – 27 percent
x-Phil Scott, GOP (i) 248,353 – 69 percent
Wayne Billado, Ind 1,419 – 0 percent
Michael Devost, Ind 1,160 – 0 percent
Charly Dickerson, Una 1,035 – 0 percent
Kevin Hoyt, Ind 4,566 – 1 percent
Emily Peyton, Ind 3,502 – 1 percent
Erynn Whitney, Ind 1,777 – 0 percent
Washington
1,854 of 2,000 precincts – 93 percent
x-Jay Inslee, Dem (i) 2,242,723 – 57 percent
Loren Culp, GOP 1,686,142 – 43 percent
West Virginia
1,706 of 1,706 precincts – 100 percent
Ben Salango, Dem 233,704 – 31 percent
x-Jim Justice, GOP (i) 492,743 – 65 percent
Erika Kolenich, Lib 22,142 – 3 percent
Daniel Lutz, Mnt 11,058 – 1 percent
