US-Gov-All,400

Delaware
435 of 435 precincts – 100 percent
x-John Carney, Dem (i) 292,903 – 59 percent
Julianne Murray, GOP 190,312 – 39 percent
John Machurek, Lib 3,270 – 1 percent
Kathy DeMatteis, IPD 6,150 – 1 percent
Indiana
5,107 of 5,107 precincts – 100 percent
Woodrow Myers, Dem 968,092 – 32 percent
x-Eric Holcomb, GOP (i) 1,706,724 – 57 percent
Donald Rainwater, Lib 345,567 – 11 percent
Missouri
3,692 of 3,692 precincts – 100 percent
Nicole Galloway, Dem 1,225,893 – 41 percent
x-Mike Parson, GOP (i) 1,719,775 – 57 percent
Jerome Bauer, Grn 17,227 – 1 percent
Rik Combs, Lib 49,052 – 2 percent
Montana
663 of 663 precincts – 100 percent -Open-GOP Gain
Lyman Bishop, Lib 24,232 – 4 percent
Mike Cooney, Dem 250,906 – 42 percent
x-Greg Gianforte, GOP 328,597 – 54 percent
New Hampshire
304 of 304 precincts – 100 percent
Dan Feltes, Dem 264,550 – 33 percent
x-Chris Sununu, GOP (i) 515,616 – 65 percent
Darryl Perry, Lib 11,207 – 1 percent
North Carolina
2,662 of 2,662 precincts – 100 percent
x-Roy Cooper, Dem (i) 2,834,790 – 52 percent
Dan Forest, GOP 2,586,605 – 47 percent
Steven DiFiore, Lib 60,449 – 1 percent
Al Pisano, CST 20,934 – 0 percent
North Dakota
422 of 422 precincts – 100 percent
Shelley Lenz, Dem 90,789 – 27 percent
x-Doug Burgum, GOP (i) 235,479 – 69 percent
DuWayne Hendrickson, Lib 13,853 – 4 percent
Utah
2,619 of 2,619 precincts – 100 percent -Open
Chris Peterson, Dem 442,754 – 31 percent
Greg Duerden, IAP 25,810 – 2 percent
x-Spencer Cox, GOP 918,754 – 64 percent
Daniel Cottam, Lib 51,393 – 4 percent
Vermont
275 of 275 precincts – 100 percent
David Zuckerman, Dem 99,214 – 27 percent
x-Phil Scott, GOP (i) 248,412 – 69 percent
Wayne Billado, Ind 1,431 – 0 percent
Michael Devost, Ind 1,160 – 0 percent
Charly Dickerson, Una 1,037 – 0 percent
Kevin Hoyt, Ind 4,576 – 1 percent
Emily Peyton, Ind 3,505 – 1 percent
Erynn Whitney, Ind 1,777 – 0 percent
Washington
1,992 of 2,000 precincts – 99 percent
x-Jay Inslee, Dem (i) 2,294,243 – 57 percent
Loren Culp, GOP 1,749,066 – 43 percent
West Virginia
1,706 of 1,706 precincts – 100 percent
Ben Salango, Dem 237,024 – 31 percent
x-Jim Justice, GOP (i) 497,944 – 65 percent
Erika Kolenich, Lib 22,527 – 3 percent
Daniel Lutz, Mnt 11,309 – 1 percent
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.