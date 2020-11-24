US-Gov-All,400

Delaware 435 of 435 precincts – 100 percent x-John Carney, Dem (i) 292,903 – 59 percent Julianne Murray, GOP 190,312…

Delaware

435 of 435 precincts – 100 percent

x-John Carney, Dem (i) 292,903 – 59 percent

Julianne Murray, GOP 190,312 – 39 percent

John Machurek, Lib 3,270 – 1 percent

Kathy DeMatteis, IPD 6,150 – 1 percent

Indiana

5,107 of 5,107 precincts – 100 percent

Woodrow Myers, Dem 967,905 – 32 percent

x-Eric Holcomb, GOP (i) 1,651,108 – 55 percent

Donald Rainwater, Lib 400,726 – 13 percent

Missouri

3,692 of 3,692 precincts – 100 percent

Nicole Galloway, Dem 1,225,868 – 41 percent

x-Mike Parson, GOP (i) 1,719,741 – 57 percent

Jerome Bauer, Grn 17,224 – 1 percent

Rik Combs, Lib 49,052 – 2 percent

Montana

663 of 663 precincts – 100 percent -Open-GOP Gain

Lyman Bishop, Lib 24,232 – 4 percent

Mike Cooney, Dem 250,906 – 42 percent

x-Greg Gianforte, GOP 328,597 – 54 percent

New Hampshire

304 of 304 precincts – 100 percent

Dan Feltes, Dem 264,550 – 33 percent

x-Chris Sununu, GOP (i) 515,616 – 65 percent

Darryl Perry, Lib 11,207 – 1 percent

North Carolina

2,662 of 2,662 precincts – 100 percent

x-Roy Cooper, Dem (i) 2,834,790 – 52 percent

Dan Forest, GOP 2,586,605 – 47 percent

Steven DiFiore, Lib 60,449 – 1 percent

Al Pisano, CST 20,934 – 0 percent

North Dakota

422 of 422 precincts – 100 percent

Shelley Lenz, Dem 90,789 – 27 percent

x-Doug Burgum, GOP (i) 235,479 – 69 percent

DuWayne Hendrickson, Lib 13,853 – 4 percent

Utah

2,619 of 2,619 precincts – 100 percent -Open

Chris Peterson, Dem 442,754 – 31 percent

Greg Duerden, IAP 25,810 – 2 percent

x-Spencer Cox, GOP 918,754 – 64 percent

Daniel Cottam, Lib 51,393 – 4 percent

Vermont

275 of 275 precincts – 100 percent

David Zuckerman, Dem 99,214 – 27 percent

x-Phil Scott, GOP (i) 248,412 – 69 percent

Wayne Billado, Ind 1,431 – 0 percent

Michael Devost, Ind 1,160 – 0 percent

Charly Dickerson, Una 1,037 – 0 percent

Kevin Hoyt, Ind 4,576 – 1 percent

Emily Peyton, Ind 3,505 – 1 percent

Erynn Whitney, Ind 1,777 – 0 percent

Washington

1,989 of 2,000 precincts – 99 percent

x-Jay Inslee, Dem (i) 2,293,099 – 57 percent

Loren Culp, GOP 1,747,955 – 43 percent

West Virginia

1,706 of 1,706 precincts – 100 percent

Ben Salango, Dem 236,896 – 31 percent

x-Jim Justice, GOP (i) 497,650 – 65 percent

Erika Kolenich, Lib 22,513 – 3 percent

Daniel Lutz, Mnt 11,304 – 1 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.