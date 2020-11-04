US-CitizenshipToVote-All,100

Require Citizenship To Vote (Specify “Only a citizen”)
Alabama
2223 of 2281 precincts reporting – 97 percent
x-Yes, 1,483,780 – 77 percent
No, 432,066 – 23 percent
Colorado
2791 of 3276 precincts reporting – 85 percent
Yes, 1,776,031 – 63 percent
No, 1,059,805 – 37 percent
Florida
6096 of 6097 precincts reporting – 99 percent
x-Yes, 8,283,625 – 79 percent
No, 2,162,846 – 21 percent
