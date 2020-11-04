US-CitizenshipToVote-All,100

Require Citizenship To Vote (Specify “Only a citizen”) Alabama 2223 of 2281 precincts reporting – 97 percent x-Yes, 1,483,780 –…

Require Citizenship To Vote (Specify “Only a citizen”)

Alabama

2223 of 2281 precincts reporting – 97 percent

x-Yes, 1,483,780 – 77 percent

No, 432,066 – 23 percent

Colorado

2791 of 3276 precincts reporting – 85 percent

Yes, 1,776,031 – 63 percent

No, 1,059,805 – 37 percent

Florida

6096 of 6097 precincts reporting – 99 percent

x-Yes, 8,283,625 – 79 percent

No, 2,162,846 – 21 percent

