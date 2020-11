Remove Slavery Exception in Constitution (Ban as crime punishment) Nebraska 412 of 1379 precincts reporting – 30 percent x-Yes, 243,772…

Remove Slavery Exception in Constitution (Ban as crime punishment)

Nebraska

412 of 1379 precincts reporting – 30 percent

x-Yes, 243,772 – 73 percent

No, 92,300 – 27 percent

Utah

1983 of 2619 precincts reporting – 76 percent

x-Yes, 811,669 – 81 percent

No, 193,448 – 19 percent

