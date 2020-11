Remove Slavery Exception in Constitution (Ban as crime punishment) Nebraska 500 of 1379 precincts reporting – 36 percent x-Yes, 323,394…

Remove Slavery Exception in Constitution (Ban as crime punishment)

Nebraska

500 of 1379 precincts reporting – 36 percent

x-Yes, 323,394 – 72 percent

No, 126,258 – 28 percent

Utah

2370 of 2619 precincts reporting – 90 percent

x-Yes, 1,031,762 – 81 percent

No, 248,462 – 19 percent

