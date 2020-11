Amend Term Limits (For certain offices) Arkansas 100 percent x-Yes, 644,413 – 55 percent No, 519,608 – 45 percent Missouri…

Amend Term Limits (For certain offices)

Arkansas

100 percent

x-Yes, 644,413 – 55 percent

No, 519,608 – 45 percent

Missouri

100 percent

Yes, 1,373,891 – 48 percent

x-No, 1,486,860 – 52 percent

New Mexico

100 percent

x-Yes, 501,955 – 64 percent

No, 277,313 – 36 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.