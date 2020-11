Allow Medical Marijuana (Create state program) Mississippi 1668 of 1768 precincts reporting – 94 percent x-Yes, 644,599 – 68 percent…

Allow Medical Marijuana (Create state program)

Mississippi

1668 of 1768 precincts reporting – 94 percent

x-Yes, 644,599 – 68 percent

No, 303,984 – 32 percent

South Dakota

659 of 693 precincts reporting – 95 percent

x-Yes, 260,769 – 69 percent

No, 116,041 – 31 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.