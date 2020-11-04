ELECTION NEWS: DC election results 2020 | Maryland election results 2020 | Virginia election results 2020
Home » Government News » Mace flips South Carolina…

Mace flips South Carolina seat in US House back to GOP

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 2:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Republican Nancy Mace has defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, dealing a blow to the gains South Carolina Democrats made two years ago.

Mace, a member of the state House, beat Cunningham in a seat Republicans loudly announced they were determined to flip back days after the Democrat’s win in 2018.

She will be only the second woman to serve in the U.S. House from South Carolina.

Mace got support from President Donald Trump on Twitter and once worked on the president’s campaign. But, while trying to link Cunningham to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mace stayed fairly quiet about Trump’s support. Anger about the president helped Cunningham make his bipartisan push to win in 2018.

Mace is the first woman to graduate from The Citadel.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Is HHS seeking a scapegoat for decision to cut back Program Support Center services?

USPS sweeps 220 mail processing sites for any undelivered ballots following federal court order

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

What it will take for agencies to implement Trump's federal hiring EO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up