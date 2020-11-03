ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Government News » GOP’s Maria Elvira Salazar…

GOP’s Maria Elvira Salazar defeats US Rep. Donna Shalala

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 10:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Republican Maria Elvira Salazar has defeated Democrat Donna Shalala for a U.S. House seat in Florida.

Salazar, a Spanish-language television newscaster, won in her second try for the office after Shalala prevailed in 2018.

The district covers much of the central Miami area and has generally been considered Democratic. Salazar sharply criticized Shalala for failing to timely report several stock sales as required.

Shalala previously served as President Bill Clinton’s secretary of Health and Human Services. Shalala also is a former president of the University of Miami and chancellor at the University of Wisconsin.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

2020 roundup: Most key lawmakers for feds keep congressional seats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up