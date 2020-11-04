ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Government News » EXPLAINER: Why AP called…

EXPLAINER: Why AP called Ohio for Trump

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 1:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WHY AP CALLED OHIO FOR TRUMP:

The AP declared President Donald Trump the winner of Ohio at 12:17 a.m. EST Wednesday, after an analysis of ballots statewide concluded there were not enough outstanding to allow Democratic nominee Joe Biden to catch up.

With 85% of the expected vote counted, Biden led Trump by roughly 4 percentage points — or about 120,000 votes out of 3 million counted. The remaining votes left to be counted in Democratic areas — both absentee and provisional ballots — were not enough for Biden to overtake Trump’s lead.

For a long time, Ohio was the quintessential swing state, which Barack Obama won twice.

Yet Trump carried it by 8 points in 2016. And after Republican wins statewide over the past decade, it has increasingly proven to be out of Democrats’ reach.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

2020 roundup: Most key lawmakers for feds keep congressional seats

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up