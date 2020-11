BULLETIN: (AP) Cardenas, Dem, elected House, District 29, California. BULLETIN: (AP) Collins, GOP, elected Senate, Maine. BULLETIN: (AP) Slotkin, Dem,…

BULLETIN: (AP) Cardenas, Dem, elected House, District 29,

California.

BULLETIN: (AP) Collins, GOP, elected Senate, Maine.

BULLETIN: (AP) Slotkin, Dem, elected House, District 8, Michigan.

