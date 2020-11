District of Columbia: Decriminalize Entheogens (Make lowest police priority) 100 percent x-Yes, 209,768 – 76 percent No, 65,979 – 24…

District of Columbia: Decriminalize Entheogens (Make lowest police

priority)

100 percent

x-Yes, 209,768 – 76 percent

No, 65,979 – 24 percent

